New Jersey woman, 22, dead in weekend ATV crash in Adams County

A New Jersey woman is dead after a fatal ATV accident in Adams County on Sunday, state police said.

Evelyn Pineda Guadron, 22, of Hightstown, New Jersey, succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash in the 400 block of Birch Run Road in Menallen Township, Adams County on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Guadron was operating a Yamaha all-terrain four-wheeler vehicle northbound on Birch Run Road around 5:56 p.m. on Sunday when she lost control of the vehicle and went off the roadway, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.

"Due to the decrease in elevation just off the roadway, [Guadron] fell off the vehicle," the release said.

Guadron was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to police.

Despite efforts by EMS personnel to resuscitate Guadron, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: New Jersey woman dead in Adams Co. ATV crash