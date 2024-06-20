New Jersey under heat advisory, excessive heat watch as temperatures continue to rise

While the thermometer might not tell the whole story, the heat index – how hot it actually feels – is set to climb dangerously high in parts of New Jersey.

Don't let the heat wave leave you drained

Heat advisory today

Residents in parts of New Jersey – including Jackson, Freehold and Wharton State Forest – should be aware of a heat advisory that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday, June 22. The National Weather Service has also issued an excessive heat watch for the region, warning of dangerously hot conditions this weekend with heat index values potentially reaching up to 107.

Heat wave temperatures

June 19, 2024

Asbury Park: Today's high 88; Record high 93

Freehold: Today's high 89; Record high 95

Jackson: Today's high 91; Record high 96

Long Branch: Todays high 81; Record high 93

Toms River: Todays high 88; Record high 96

June 20, 2024

Asbury Park: Record high 98

Freehold: Record high 93

Jackson: Record high 102

Long Branch: Record high 98

Toms River: Record high 102

June 21, 2024

Asbury Park: Record high 96

Freehold: Record high 95

Jackson: Record high 95

Long Branch: Record high 96

Toms River: Record high 95

June 22, 2024

Asbury Park: Record high 96

Freehold: Record high 95

Jackson: Record high 97

Long Branch: Record high 96

Toms River: Record high 97

June 23, 2024

Asbury Park: Record high 99

Freehold: Record high 96

Jackson: Record high 100

Long Branch: Record high 99

Toms River: Record high 100

Source: weather.com

Heat Index

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.

The heat index, which is also called the apparent temperature, takes humidity into account to tell you how hot it actually feels to your body, not just what the thermometer reads.

The National Weather Service offers a calculator if you don't want to read the chart: http://www.wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/html/heatindex.shtml.

When will heat wave end?

The heat wave should loosen it's grip on the region early next week. It's best to stay updated by checking the National Weather Service website.

Stay safe in the heat

Heat safety tips

Drink plenty of fluids, even if you don't feel thirsty.

Stay in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible.

Limit strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing.

Check on elderly neighbors and relatives who may be more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

Remember: Car interiors can heat up to lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes, even on mild days.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ heat index soaring: What you need to know