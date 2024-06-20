New Jersey under heat advisory, excessive heat watch as temperatures continue to rise
While the thermometer might not tell the whole story, the heat index – how hot it actually feels – is set to climb dangerously high in parts of New Jersey.
Don't let the heat wave leave you drained
Heat advisory today
Residents in parts of New Jersey – including Jackson, Freehold and Wharton State Forest – should be aware of a heat advisory that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday, June 22. The National Weather Service has also issued an excessive heat watch for the region, warning of dangerously hot conditions this weekend with heat index values potentially reaching up to 107.
Heat wave temperatures
June 19, 2024
Asbury Park: Today's high 88; Record high 93
Freehold: Today's high 89; Record high 95
Jackson: Today's high 91; Record high 96
Long Branch: Todays high 81; Record high 93
Toms River: Todays high 88; Record high 96
June 20, 2024
Asbury Park: Record high 98
Freehold: Record high 93
Jackson: Record high 102
Long Branch: Record high 98
Toms River: Record high 102
June 21, 2024
Asbury Park: Record high 96
Freehold: Record high 95
Jackson: Record high 95
Long Branch: Record high 96
Toms River: Record high 95
June 22, 2024
Asbury Park: Record high 96
Freehold: Record high 95
Jackson: Record high 97
Long Branch: Record high 96
Toms River: Record high 97
June 23, 2024
Asbury Park: Record high 99
Freehold: Record high 96
Jackson: Record high 100
Long Branch: Record high 99
Toms River: Record high 100
Source: weather.com
Heat Index
The heat index, which is also called the apparent temperature, takes humidity into account to tell you how hot it actually feels to your body, not just what the thermometer reads.
The National Weather Service offers a calculator if you don't want to read the chart: http://www.wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/html/heatindex.shtml.
When will heat wave end?
The heat wave should loosen it's grip on the region early next week. It's best to stay updated by checking the National Weather Service website.
Stay safe in the heat
Drink plenty of fluids, even if you don't feel thirsty.
Stay in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible.
Limit strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.
Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing.
Check on elderly neighbors and relatives who may be more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.
Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.
Remember: Car interiors can heat up to lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes, even on mild days.
