New Jersey teen arrested for swatting Bayonne school

A 15-year-old New Jersey girl was arrested for swatting William Shemin Midtown Community School in Bayonne.

It’s unclear if the teenager accused of falsely alerting police to an emergency situation attends the 1,200 student elementary school she shut down for about an hour Monday morning, according to NJ.Com.

Law enforcement closed streets near the campus while making sure the apparent prank posed no risk.

“At no time was the safety of any student, faculty member, or general public at risk,” the Bayonne Police Department said in a statement posted Wednesday.

School officials announced a shelter in place order when the incident unfolded, then lifted the order soon after realizing the report was a hoax.

“Please be advised that the shelter in place has been lifted and all is well at the Den,” the “Home of the Bears” posted Monday.

The suspect in Monday’s swatting reportedly faces a fourth-degree felony charge that would land an adult in prison for up to 18 months. A $10,000 fine could also be imposed.