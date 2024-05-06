New Jersey State Trooper dies during training: NJSP

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A New Jersey State Trooper died during training, according to officials.

Marcellus E. Bethea was a Trooper for eight years, according to officials.

“His commitment and passion for serving the citizens of New Jersey exemplified Honor, Duty, and Fidelity. Please keep Trooper Bethea and his family in your prayers,” said a New Jersey State Police spokesperson.

Additional information was not immediately available.

