New Jersey-sold ticket wins Tuesday's $1.3B Mega Millions jackpot

A display off of the Major Deegan Expressway shows the Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 billion dollars on Sunday in New York City. Following the drawing Tuesday night, it was announced that the ticket was bought in New Jersey. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 27 (UPI) -- A ticket sold in New Jersey has won Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot of an estimated $1.13 billion, the fifth largest in the lotto's history, officials said.

The winning ticket, which was announced on the Mega Millions website, matched all five numbers of 7, 11, 22, 29 and 38, with a Mega Ball 4. The draw was held at 11 p.m. EDT.

The pot has a cash value of $537.5 million.

A winning ticket was purchased following 31 winless drawings that began back on Dec. 8.

There were also 13 winners of $1 million on Tuesday night with one netting the $2 million Megaplier prize, with another 171 people holding on to tickets worth $10,000.

Tuesday's jackpot is only surpassed by four others, including Aug. 8's $1.6 billion prize, which is the richest yet.