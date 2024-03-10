Jersey Shore sees some coastal flooding from record breaking rainfall on Saturday

The Jersey Shore and Pennsylvania area saw record rainfall on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service’s Mount Holly office.

Flooding inundated several coastal and bayside towns.

The Atlantic City International Airport had a record-breaking 1.07 inches of rain Saturday. The previous record set in 1998 was 1.03 inches. Philadelphia International Airport also had a record-breaking 1.16 inches of rain, which broke the old record of 0.94 inches of rain set in 1893. The Pocono Mountains Regional Airport had 1.94 inches of rain. The previous record there was 0.90 inches in 1919.

Coastal Flood Risk for New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

The National Weather Service has placed a Coastal Flood Warning until 2 pm Sunday as flooding is still affecting many towns along the Jersey Shore. Some towns may experience "one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.”

Sandy Hook Bay experienced moderate flooding on Sunday morning with the National Weather Service recording a 1.8-foot departure from normal water levels at 8 a.m.

Rainfall records for Saturday:

Philadelphia Int Arpt: 1.16" (old record 0.94" in 1893)

Lehigh Valley Int Arpt: 1.42" (old record 1.35" in 1998)

Atlantic City Int Arpt: 1.07" (old record 1.03" in 1998)

Pocono Mtns Reg Arpt: 1.94" (old record 0.90" in 1919) — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) March 10, 2024

Watson Creek in Manasquan and Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light, on the other hand, experienced minor flooding. Watson Creek experienced a 1.2-foot departure from normal water levels and Barnegat Bay experienced a 1.7-foot departure from normal water levels at 8 a.m.

A wind advisory has also been set by the National Weather Service until 8 p.m. Monday as wind gusts between 40-55 mph may cause tree damage and power outages, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition to coastal flooding & some river/stream flooding, a Wind Advisory goes into effect this afternoon. West-northwest winds increase today, with gusts 40-55 mph this afternoon & continuing through Monday. Some tree damage & power outages possible. #pawx #njwx #dewx #mdwx pic.twitter.com/j2UXR2LOIS — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) March 10, 2024

The National Weather Service cautioned that “due to the very saturated ground, it may take less wind to produce tree damage.”

Into the next week, the sun will continue to shine with a Wednesday high of 64 degrees. A slight chance of more rain and a bit of snow could take place Sunday night.

