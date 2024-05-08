New Jersey scores high in education, according to US News and World Report

U.S. News and World Report released its findings for the smartest states across the country.

This year New Jersey ranks as the 4th smartest state in the U.S.

According to report, the data was compiled from metrics of the education category that evaluates both higher education factors and pre-kindergarten through high school factors.

The findings comes after the Best States list placed New Jersey as No. 14 in the overall rankings that measured the Garden State performance across 71 metrics in eight categories.

Here's how New Jersey ranks #4 in education.

Top 5 best states for education

Florida Utah Massachusetts New Jersey Colorado

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: US News smartest states 2024: New Jersey ranks 4th