New Jersey schools to receive $12 million from Clean School Bus Program

TRENTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced today that 11 New Jersey school districts will receive a total of $12 million in rebates to purchase clean school buses. This initiative is part of the 2023 Clean School Bus Program rebate competition.

The new buses will replace older, diesel-powered models that have been linked to health problems like asthma in students and surrounding communities. This shift to cleaner vehicles aligns with New Jersey's goal of reducing emissions and transition to zero-emission vehicles.

“Every child deserves clean air and a healthy life,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said. “This investment is part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda and will transform our nation’s school bus fleet. It protects our children, saves schools money, improves air quality, and boosts American manufacturing.”

“These clean buses are a win for public health and the environment,” Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia said. “All children deserve to breathe clean air, whether they’re riding the bus or waiting at the stop.”

Gov. Phil Murphy expressed his gratitude to the Biden Administration for the historic investment.

“New Jersey, the most densely populated state, is committed to clean air for our students,” he said. “Replacing polluting buses will create a healthier environment for them and strengthen our public schools.”

The $12 million in rebates will provide almost 70 clean school buses for New Jersey districts.

The school districts slated to benefit around the Jersey Shore are:

Brick Township Public School District has been selected to receive $5,180,000 in rebate funding to purchase 25 clean school buses.

Jackson Township School District has been selected to receive $1,000,000 in rebate funding to purchase five clean school buses.

Toms River Regional School District has been selected to receive $600,000 in rebate funding to purchase 10 clean school buses.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Clean Air for Kids: NJ Schools Get $12 Million for Electric Buses