New Jersey school aid bill signed into law

TRENTON, N.J. (PIX11) — Help is on the way for some New Jersey schools that are staring down budget cuts, but lawmakers said more work still needs to be done

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law creating a program to provide aid grants equal to 45% of a school district’s aid reduction for the upcoming school year and also allowing school boards to raise taxes locally to raise more money.

It was a sigh of relief for South Brunswick Schools Superintendent Scott Feder, whose district had been facing more than $6 million in staffing cuts.

“It allows us to keep our [school] police,” said Feder. “It allows us to keep our mental health support. It allows us to save the non-efficiency cut positions.”

More New Jersey News

“We listened to the parents, we listened to the children, we listened to the school boards and the educators, and they needed something,” said Democratic Assemblyman Roy Freiman, the bill’s sponsor.

In South Brunswick, Feder said while taxes will go up, the increase will be modest. Meanwhile, some other lawmakers are voicing concern.

“It’s an apocalyptic situation in Toms River because they’re going to be forced to raise the taxes,” said Republican Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, who represents Toms River.

He said Toms River public schools are looking at a $26 million deficit this year.

“This bill would roughly cut that in half if they actually raise things to the levels that are allowed under it,” said Kanitra, “but it still leaves them half of the difference to make up.”

Lawmakers who supported the legislation say the main priority will still be fixing the school funding formula, which they are expected to work on late this summer into the fall.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.