New Jersey police recover hundreds of SpaceX Starlink terminals bought with stolen credit card
SpaceX officials say this is the largest fraud recovery the company has ever seen.
The Federal Aviation Administration has concluded its review of SpaceX’s investigation of the second Starship launch in November, with the regulator saying Monday that it accepted the “root causes and 17 corrective actions” identified by the company. While this means the investigation is now closed, SpaceX must implement all the corrective actions and apply for a modified launch license before it can fly Starship again. “The FAA is evaluating SpaceX’s license modification request and expects SpaceX to submit additional required information before a final determination can be made,” the regulator said in a statement Monday.
Amazon alleged in a legal filing published Friday morning that the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is unconstitutional. SpaceX and Trader Joe's -- companies that, like Amazon, have repeatedly faced labor law violations from the federal agency -- have recently made similar attacks that threaten national worker protections. This is just Amazon's latest attempt to block union organizing in its fulfillment centers.
Elon Musk has started moving his businesses away from Delaware, following a judge's decision in the state to invalidate his $56 billion Tesla pay package.
Rocket Lab is exploring possible applications for a satellite constellation that they would build, launch and operate in-house, similar to SpaceX’s Starlink business, as a way of generating recurring revenue, an executive said this week. “If you look to where we ultimately want to go, in a lot of ways we want to emulate what [SpaceX] has successfully done, which is work their way towards the applications market,” Rocket Lab CFO Adam Spice said.
Intuitive Machines is ready to go to the moon. The company announced Monday that its first lunar lander has completed all final integration milestones and is now encapsulated in SpaceX’s Falcon 9 payload fairing, where it will stay until launch on February 14. The mission launch window opens at 12:57 a.m. EST; should weather or other issues delay the mission, SpaceX will have three days to execute the launch.
What does crypto smell like? Binance is the largest crypto exchange in the world by volume, but the company is facing serious challenges. Since then, Binance has laid off two-thirds of its staff and suffered a 75% decline in trading revenues.
A South Korean startup called QuotaLab is on a quest to follow in the footsteps of Carta, the cap table management company that's used by a host of startups and investors in the U.S. Carta started life as "eShares" in 2012 as a cap table management service that startups could use to issue equity to their investors and employees. Today, its stable of offerings has expanded to include everything from valuation and equity management, to bookkeeping, risk assessment and brokerage services.
In today's edition: March Madness starts early, tennis' new power couple, Duop Reath's remarkable NBA journey, a moose wreaks havoc at the Iditarod and more.
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first continuous glucose monitor (CGM) people can buy without a prescription.
At the moment, large organizations often employ "business intelligence" (BI) tools to figure out what the heck is going on inside their operations. Now, UK startup Fluent has closed a $7.5 million seed investment round led by Hoxton Ventures and Tiferes Ventures to apply AI-based Large Language Models (LLMs) to business databases, making them far easier to interrogate by the average person. Essentially, BI tools connect to a business database and use SQL to create visualizations and build out BI dashboards.
While stocks have surged to record highs, Wall Street strategists see key differences between this run and past bubbles in the stock market.
MDaaS Global, a Nigerian health tech company that operates a network of tech-enabled diagnostic centers across the country, has secured $3 million in pre-Series A funding. The round was led by Aruwa Capital and Newton Partners, the latter of which was the lead investor in the health tech’s $2.3 million seed extension in 2021. According to its statement, MDaaS will use the investment to launch BeaconOS, the proprietary technology platform it launched last year.
Products derived from animals have that familiar taste and texture, and replicating that with plant-based alternatives has been a challenge for some companies. Dairy, in particular, is an area where you have to get that “creaminess” texture but without the real cream. Cultivated Biosciences, a Swiss biotechnology food startup says it has solved this with the development of its yeast cream, derived from a specific type of oleaginous yeast, that mimics the texture and mouthfeel of traditional cream.
OpenAi responded to Elon Musk's lawsuit by publishing old emails from 2015 to 2018 when he was still involved in its operations.
Saudi Arabia is poised to become one of the largest global construction hubs owing to its trillion-dollar infrastructure and the real estate projects that are underway in the country. The purchase of building materials in Saudi Arabia and the larger MENA region majorly involves physical visits to suppliers, price haggling and lack of guarantees on quality and delivery dates, some of the pain points that inspired him to launch BRKZ in 2022, Manna told TechCrunch.
TikTok announced today that its revamped creator fund has increased total creator revenue by over 250% within the last six months. The company says the fund, which launched a year ago and eventually replaced TikTok's original $1 billion Creator Fund, is exiting beta in the coming weeks. TikTok also announced that its LIVE Subscription monetization tool is being renamed to "Subscription" and is soon expanding to non-LIVE creators.
Waymo will start letting its autonomous vehicles traverse Austin without a safety operator behind the wheel as of tomorrow, a crucial step before the company opens the program up to the public. The company announced Tuesday that it will begin shuttling employees around 43 square miles of the Texas capital, including the Barton Hills, Riverside, East Austin and Hyde Park neighborhoods, as well as downtown Austin. The step forward comes just a few days after Waymo won the ability to start charging for rides in expanded territory across both Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
A group of lawmakers have introduced a new bill that would force ByteDance to sell TikTok in order for the app to remain available in the United States.
Last month, Amazon announced that it'd launch a new AI-powered chatbot, Rufus, inside the Amazon Shopping app for Android and iOS. After a few days' delay, the company began to roll out Rufus to early testers February 1 -- including some of us at TechCrunch -- to help find and compare products as well as provide recommendations on what to buy. Rufus can be summoned in one of two ways on mobile: by swiping up from the bottom of the screen while browsing Amazon's catalog or by tapping on the search bar, then one of the blue-bubbled suggestions under the new "Ask a question" section.
Live results from the Associated Press from Oklahoma's primary elections on Super Tuesday.