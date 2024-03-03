New Jersey perched high among worst states to work, new ranking says

Feeling burned out at work? You're not alone.

Wealth of Geeks, which publishes content about money and pop culture, used factors like income, quitting rates, commute duration, working hours, safety, and paid time off to determine the worst states to work in − and New Jersey ranks pretty high.

The Garden State came in ninth in the publication's roundup of the Top 24.

"New Jersey scores on the top ten list of worst states for employees, with a low satisfaction score of 34.09. With a median hourly wage of $24.56, employees struggle to be well-compensated for their work," Wealth of Geeks wrote.

So which states join us?

Georgia tops the list.

"Georgia is the worst-performing state, with an average commute time of 28.7 minutes. It has an overall job satisfaction score of 29.62. The state’s quitting rate is the highest at 3.6%, ranking it poorly on happiness and employee retention metrics," they wrote.

Who else?

Worst states to work in

Georgia Texas Florida New York South Carolina Pennsylvania Alabama Virginia New Jersey New Mexico Delaware Kentucky Idaho Tennessee Michigan Nevada Wisconsin Arkansas New Hampshire Montana South Dakota Mississippi North Carolina Missouri

Visit wealthofgeeks.com/worst-states-work to read the full report.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Worst states in America to work in list includes New Jersey