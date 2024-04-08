Jersey Mike's 14th annual Day of Giving raises record donations for local Meals on Wheels organizations

Apr. 8—The excitement following the 14th Annual Jersey Mike's Subs Month of Giving was as hot as one of their delicious meatball subs. Partnering together for the first time with this unique event, the Meals on Wheels programs operated by Senior Life Midland and Meals on Wheels of Odessa were chosen as the charities of choice for the unique Month of Giving events.

Jersey Mike's locations nationwide accepted donations throughout the month, building to the company's Day of Giving on March 27, when more than 2,700 restaurants donated 100 percent of sales, not just profits, to local charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks, and more.

Jersey Mike's Subs and customers across the country rallied to raise over $25 million to help more than 200 local charities during the company's 14th Annual Month of Giving in March. With this year's donation, Jersey Mike's has surpassed the $100 million mark, raising $113 million for local charities since Month of Giving began in 2011.

Here in the Basin, both stores in Midland and Odessa participated and had a huge impact. In fact, the Midland store was number one in our market, of around 100 stores including Lubbock, Houston, and the entire state of New Mexico, and was number 27 in sales out of the entire company of more than 2,700 stores. Odessa was not far behind, and in total, the two stores raised $36,762, which will be donated to Senior Life Midland and Meals on Wheels of Odessa, a news release said.

"We can always count on our local communities to come out and support our seniors," Craig Stoker, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of Odessa, said in the release. "I am so proud of the teams at the Jersey Mike's stores in both Midland and Odessa for their hard work and winning attitudes throughout the whole day. They really put on their smiles and made this happen."

Kathleen Kirwan-Haynie, Executive Director of Senior Life Midland added, "It was heartwarming to see The Basin show up in large numbers all day long to support Meals On Wheels for Jersey Mike's Day of Giving! The dollars raised were phenomenal and will go a very long way for the homebound elderly we serve. We brought awareness to senior hunger in our community that is increasing due to inflation and sent the message that Midland and Odessa care about our elderly and take care of those who came before us. Thank you Jersey Mikes for the opportunity — your hard working staff is awesome and made a true difference!"

To add a little fun and competition, the two organizations settled on an agreement that whichever city won, the other would make them a sandwich. Please join them Tuesday, April 9, at Jersey Mike's Subs in Midland at Cornerstone Shopping Center, 4400 Midland Dr. #700, for a check presentation and to watch Mr. Stoker try out his sandwich making skills for his friends at Senior Life Midland. This will also be a time when we celebrate the record-breaking success of the teams from both Midland and Odessa stores for their hard work during the month, and especially on the Day of Giving.