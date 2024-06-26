New Jersey man trying to warn beachgoers about storm is killed by lightning strike

A New Jersey man was warning people on the beach about an incoming storm when he was fatally struck by lightning over the weekend, police said.

Patrick Dispoto, 59, of Manchester Township, was struck Sunday evening on J Street Beach, Seaside Park Sgt. Andrew Casole said.

Dispoto was found unconscious on the beach at 7:38 p.m., Casole said Wednesday.

Dispoto's girlfriend told investigators he went to warn others about an approaching storm while she stayed in the car, police said.

When he didn't return to the vehicle, his girlfriend went to check on him on the beach, police said.

Dispoto was later pronounced dead at a hospital, Casole said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com