New Jersey man shares what it was like to live through Friday's earthquake
First to Know Meteorologist Riley Winch's father caught an earthquake on camera Friday morning. The shaking was recorded in Flanders, New Jersey.
Despite its similarities, Instagram Threads is no X. At least, not yet. The text-focused social network — and Meta's answer to Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter — missed a moment to shine on Friday when users once again turned to X to discuss the New York/New Jersey area earthquake. Meanwhile, earthquake-related terms didn't register on Threads' trends section until closer to 2 p.m. ET, even though the earthquake had hit a little before 10:30 on Friday morning.
After a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Northeast Friday morning, residents ran to group texts and social media to process their reactions together.
Californians waking up to the news that an earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale rattled buildings and nerves in New Jersey and across much of the East Coast Friday morning, but caused no reported damage, could be forgiven for reacting with a shug.
An earthquake rattled the northeastern U.S. on Friday.
