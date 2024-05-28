New Jersey man dies after bicycle crash in Tallman Mountain State Park

A New Jersey man died Thursday after he crashed his bicycle at Tallman Mountain State Park in Orangeburg.

New York State Police said in a news release that Alido M. Pavan, 71, from Tenafly, New Jersey, lost control of his mountain bike around 3:15 p.m. and hit his head on the ground.

Pavan was wearing a helmet and biking shoes and was clipped to the bicycle. Police said witnesses called 911 and administered first aid, including CPR, until New York State Park police arrived at the scene and removed him from the bicycle.

Pavan was rushed to Nyack Hospital by local EMS where he succumbed to his injuries.

