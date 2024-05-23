New Jersey man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl at apartment in Centre County

A New Jersey man was arrested Monday after being accused of sexually assaulting a teenager inside his apartment in Patton Township.

Nadir J. Harris, 22, was accused of groping, disrobing and having sex with a 15-year-old girl in June 2022, township police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause. Harris was 20 at the time.

The teen told an officer during a May 2023 interview that she did not consent, police wrote. A defense lawyer was not listed.

Harris was charged with felony counts of statutory sexual assault, sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor, as well as a minor count of indecent assault.

He was arraigned Monday by District Judge Allen Sinclair, who set bail at $250,000. Harris did not post bail and is incarcerated at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 5.