New Jersey man accused of attempting to sexually assault and kill a child

A 33-year-old New Jersey man was arrested for attempting to sexually assault and kill a child under the age of 13 in Fairview.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Julio Amaro-Vasquez was in custody following an attack on the unidentified child, which was reported by police on Monday. He’s being held in the Bergen County Jail while awaiting a court appearance in Hackensack.

An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Fairview Police Department determined “Amaro-Vasquez is accused of strangling the child to the point of unconsciousness before trying to sexually assault the victim,” according to NJ.com

A second suspect, identified as 30-year-old Marlin Cervantes-Santos, was taken into custody for instructing two children to lie to investigators. That suspect was romantically involved with Amaro-Vasquez, prosecutors said.

The relationship between the defendant and his alleged victim is not clear.

Amaro-Vasquez faces additional charges including second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree attempted sexual assault by contact, and third-degree endangerment of a child’s welfare.