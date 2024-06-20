New Jersey lottery player wins $972,775 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot. Here's where

One lucky Camden County lottery player won nearly a million dollars in Wednesday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing.

The ticket sold at the Wawa on Route 73 in West Berlin matched the five numbers to win the $972,775 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot, the New Jersey Lottery announced Thursday. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning Jersey Cash 5 numbers from Wednesday, June 19 were: 06, 14, 21, 25 and 44 with the XTRA: 02.

Jersey Cash 5 is a daily lottery draw game from the New Jersey Lottery. Players pick five numbers between 1 and 45 and can add the Xtra for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. Drawings are held seven days a week at 10:57 p.m.

Gambling too much? You can get help by calling 800-GAMBLER or clicking on www.800gambler.org

