New Jersey lottery player wins $413,311 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot. Here's where

A Hudson County lottery player playing online won the $413,311 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Friday, April 19, drawing, the New Jersey Lottery announced Thursday.

The winning ticket that matched all five balls was purchased at Ottomanelli Liquors & Deli on Monroe Street in Hoboken.

The Jersey Cash 5 winning numbers drawn on Friday, April 19 were: 07, 14, 23, 28 and 42 with XTRA: 04

"Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner; we’re already looking forward to awarding another jackpot prize!” said New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey.

The retailer earns a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Jersey Cash 5 is a daily lottery draw game from the New Jersey Lottery. Players pick five numbers between 1 and 45 and can add the Xtra for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. Drawings are held seven days a week at 10:57 p.m.

Gambling too much? You can get help by calling 800-GAMBLER or clicking on www.800gambler.org

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ lottery player wins $413,311 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot