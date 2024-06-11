New Jersey lottery player wins $223M Powerball jackpot prize

A lottery player in New Jersey is about to be millions of dollars richer after hitting the Powerball jackpot late Monday night.

A single ticket sold in the Garden State matched all six numbers to win a jackpot worth $222.6 million.

The winning numbers for the latest drawing — broadcast live from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee — were the white balls 3, 10, 33, 58, 59 and the red Powerball 9.

Players need to match all five white balls in addition to the red Powerball to claim the jackpot — which is no easy task. The overall odds of hitting the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

Monday night’s drawing marked the fourth time a player hit the Powerball jackpot this year — and the first in over a month, when a player in Florida matched all the right numbers for an equally sweet jackpot worth $214.9 million.

The lucky New Jersey ticket holder can opt to either receive the full amount divided into 30 annual payments with yearly 5% increases, or get a lump sum payment of $104.7 million. Both prize options are before taxes, according to lottery officials.

Earlier this year, another Garden State player beat the odds to receive an even more impressive, multi-million-dollar prize.

On March 26, someone who purchased a Mega Millions ticket at a ShopRite in Neptune Township made history by winning the biggest-ever lottery prize awarded to a New Jersey player: a mind-blowing $1.13 billion jackpot.