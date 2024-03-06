New Jersey high school's buzzer beater victory overturned by referees

TechCrunch

No, Apple's new and controversial "Core Technology Fee" isn't going away for EU app developers who opt into the iPhone maker's new business terms designed to comply with the region's Digital Markets Act. Notably, the company will now no longer require that corporate entities must sign up for the new DMA terms along with all their sub-accounts, nor will it require a standby letter of credit. In addition, the move to opt into the DMA terms is no longer a one-way switch.