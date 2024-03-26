How to make your New Jersey garden a success this year

Now is the time to start thinking about how to plant the seeds of success for your garden this year.

William Hlubik, director of Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Middlesex County, has given the green thumbs-up for gardeners to take the first steps to prepare for the gardening season.

This includes testing the soil's pH level, designing the garden's layout and starting seedlings indoors.

Soil testing and readiness

Soil testing is crucial for gardening success, Hlubik said, because it provides pH and nutrient levels to ensure proper plant growth.

"It's extremely important to start off with the soil test," Hlubik said. "If you don't have the proper pH, plants won't be able to take up the nutrients properly. Most of our garden vegetables and many of our fruits require a pH of about 6.2 to 6.5."

The pH can be adjusted, Hlubik said.

If the pH is low, such as for soil-loving plants like trees, blueberry, rhododendron and azalea bushes, Hlubik said a gardener should add a certain amount of lime based on the test results.

If the pH is high, for alkaline soil loving plants such as lavender, daylilies, honeysuckle or lilac, gardeners should add a certain amount of sulfur.

"You want to get that pH between the 6.2 to 6.5 range for for many vegetables," he said. "You want to get your soil testing results back before we get into the height of the growing season and planting things outside."

Along with soil testing, Hlubik suggested adding organic matter, such as compost or peat moss, that can improve soil quality and plant growth. This should be done before any seeding and helps plants thrive, retain moisture, fight weeds and lock in nutrients.

Designing the plot

Another initial step is deciding what should be planted where. It's a logistical and artistic decision, but factors such as soil, sunlight and seeds should be considered.

"There may be different requirements," Hlubik said. "The vegetable garden is going to have different requirements than the lawn areas and your flower garden may be treated differently than some of the other areas. For instance, if you're going to grow vegetables, you want as much sun as possible."

Hlubik said to look at where the sun comes up and look where there is shading to determine what would best thrive in the environment. Some of the sun-loving vegetables are tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, cucumbers, melons and beans.

"They all love as much sun as they can possibly get," he said. "So if you have six to eight hours or more of sunlight, you're going to get adequate production."

He also advised novice gardeners to start small and try growing greens and fast-growing vegetables that require less space.

Seed starting for plants and vegetables

It's time to break out the seed catalogs, Hlubik said.

Gardeners can start seedlings indoors six or seven weeks before planting outside. He recommended starting vegetables such as peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers and anything sensitive to the cold in a greenhouse setting or under grow lights inside the home.

"Keep those warm and don't put those sensitive plants out till about May 15 for the Central Jersey area," Hlubik said.

Fast-growing vegetables include radishes, scallions, lettuce, spinach, kale, turnips, beets, zucchini and squash, peppers, beans, tomatoes, and small carrot and cucumber varieties. Vegetables such as the greens, beets, radishes and turnips also are considered easy to grow.

Planting vegetables and flowers in early spring

Peas and other members of the pea family can be planted by seed in March. Beans should be planted a bit later in April, as should spinach, turnips, lettuce, collards, broccoli and beets.

These plants can either be seeds or transplants, Hlubik said, and can be started in a greenhouse or inside a house. If purchased as seedlings, they can be transplanted directly into the ground in March or April.

Warm-loving crops, like tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers, should be started in a greenhouse or brightly-lit area, while keeping them away from heat sources and windows to protect them from overly hot or overly cold temperatures.

Hlubik also suggest starting flowers six weeks before planting them in the ground. In Central Jersey, flowers tend to do well when planted or put outside in the third or fourth week of June, depending on the sensitivity of the flower, he said.

"Each one is different," he said. "The nice thing about starting your own plants as a gardener is you can look through the seed catalog and you can get exactly the varieties that you want and resistance needed. And if you start those plants from seed, you also know how they've been managed and taken care of."

Hlubik recommends plenty of light and air circulation for plants started inside. A small fan is a good for air circulation and keeping plants dry on top and moist, but not too moist, at the bottom. This formula is particularly good for starting flowers, he said.

In a smaller plot, an apartment setting or area with limited sunlight, many vegetables and flowers can be grown in pots. Some good options are tomatoes, peppers and herbs.

The Rutgers Cooperative Extension also offers area specific planting guides and fact sheets on its website.

Jersey Fresh

Hlubik said that Rutgers researchers have developed new strawberry and tomato varieties with improved flavor. The strawberry team at Rutgers released the "Rutgers Scarlet" strawberry in 2015 and the new variety has been distributed to growers in more than 22 states.

Plants can be bought at local nurseries, farms and businesses. It's best to stay local and purchase from places that grow plants from seeds themselves, he said.

"Typically that's a good way to prevent disease," he said. "Problems may be brought in from other states. So whenever you can, keep a control as to the origin of those plants."

Master Gardeners in New Jersey counties also conduct plant sales. A county's Cooperative Extension Office has details on the dates of plant sales. A large plant sale is also held at New Jersey Folk Festival and Rutgers Ag Field Day on April 28.

Master Gardeners also provide educational resources and gardening classes. Classes are offered at the EARTH Center in South Brunswick, the home of Middlesex County's Cooperative Extension and Master Gardeners.

Master Gardeners provide information for home gardeners throughout the year. For the Middlesex County Master Gardeners, more information can be found on their website and via a helpline at 732-398-5220. Information on the Somerset County Master Gardeners can be found on their website. Union County Master Gardeners have a hotline at 908-654-9852 and a website. In Hunterdon County, Master Gardeners can be found on the website or by calling the helpline at 908-788-1735.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: How to make your New Jersey garden a success this year