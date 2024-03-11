New Jersey Family Loses Infant in Deadly Attack By Family Dog: Cops

A New Jersey family suffered an unthinkable tragedy over the weekend when their infant child was viciously mauled to death by their own dog in their family home.

In the early hours of the morning on March 9, Woodbridge Township police responded to the family’s home after receiving a call about an unresponsive baby, according to police and Middlesex County prosecutors. When they arrived, they discovered the child dead at the scene with “serious injuries from the dog,” which had also attacked the parents when they tried to fight it off.

Both parents sustained injuries and were treated at a local hospital, then released later that day. The names of the family haven’t been officially released.

A spokeswoman for the Middlesex County Prosecutor said Monday that the infant was a 3-month-old boy. She added that the dog was a pit bull and had been euthanized after the attack.

In a joint statement, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Woodbridge Police Department Director Robert Hubner announced that the investigation into the incident was ongoing.

