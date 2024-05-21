New Jersey election: Everything you need to know about June 4 primary

New Jersey primary election is Tuesday, June 4.

Ahead of the busy day, here is everything you may need to know as you prepare to cast your vote.

There are three ways you can vote in New Jersey. You can vote by mail ballot, in-person early voting and at your polling station from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 4.

All voters must be registered. To check if you are registered, visit the Department of State New Jersey Division of Elections at voter.svrs.nj.gov/registration-check.

When does the early voting period start?

The early voting period starts Wednesday, May 29 through June 2. Early voting hours will be Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monmouth County early voting locations

Little Silver Borough: Little Silver Women’s Club, 111 Church Street

Long Branch City Brookdale Community College- Long Branch Campus, 213 Broadway (2nd FLOOR)

Manalapan Township; Monmouth County Library, 125 Symmes Road

Middletown Township; Croydon Hall, 900 Leonardville Road

Neptune Township; Neptune Senior Center, 1607 Corlies Avenue

Spring Lake Heights Borough; Cornelius V. Kelly Community Center, 902 Ocean Road

Upper Freehold Township; Hope Fire Company #1, INC., 82 Route 526 in Allentown

Ocean County early voting locations

Berkeley Library, 30 Station Road

Brick Library, 301 Chambers Bridge Road

Jackson Library, 2 Jackson Drive

Lacey Township, Charles A Smith Community Center, 15 E Lacey Road

Lakewood Municipal Building, 231 3RD Street

Lavallette Borough, Upper Shores Library, 112 Jersey City Avenue

Little Egg Harbor Library, 290 Mathistown Road

Manchester Library, 21 S Colonial

Stafford Township, Ocean County Southern Resource Center, 179 S Main Street, Manahawkin

Toms River Library, 101 Washington St.

How to vote by mail

If you registered to receive a mail-in ballot, you should have received it by now. For those who want to register to vote by mail for the June 4 primary, applications must be received by May 28.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before June 4.

Mail-in ballots can also be deposited in a secure ballot drop box no later than 8 p.m. on June 4 or in person at the Board of Elections offices in the county or residence by the same time.

Where is my polling place?

New Jersey residents can check for their polling location at NJ.gov's election portal.

Monmouth County Secure Ballot drop box locations

All locations are open 24 hours a day and voters may deliver their ballots at a location anytime until 8 p.m. on June 4.

Aberdeen Municipal building; 1 Aberdeen Square

Allentown Borough Hall; 8 North Main St. (front entrance)

Asbury Park City Hall 1 Municipal Plaza; City Council Chambers (Bangs Avenue Entrance)

Borough of Belmar Municipal building; 601 Main Street

Borough of Fair Haven Municipal building; 748 River Road

Borough of Freehold Municipal building; 30 Mechanic Street

Borough of Keyport Municipal building; 70 West Front Street

Borough of Little Silver Municipal building; 480 Prospect Avenue

Borough of Manasquan Municipal building; 201 East Main Streeet

Borough of Matawan Municipal building; 201 Broad Street

Borough of Oceanport Municipal building; 90 Oceanport Way

Borough of Union Beach Municipal building; 650 Poole Avenue

Colts Neck Twp. Municipal building; 124 Cedar Drive

Croydon Hall; 900 Leonardville Rd. in Leonardo

Eatontown Borough Municipal building; 47 Broad Street (rear entrance)

Freehold Township Municipal Building; 1 Municipal Plaza

Holmdel Senior Community Center; 6 Crawsford Corner Rd.

Howell Twp. Municipal building; 4567 Route 9 North (rear entrance)

Keansburg Borough Hall; 29 Church Street (rear parking lot)

Long Branch City Hall; 344 Broadway

Manalapan Twp. Municipal building;120 Rd 522 (front entrance)

Marlboro Township Municipal building; 1979 Township Dr.

Middletown Twp. Public Library; 55 New Monmouth Rd.

Millstone Township Municipal building; 470 Stagecoach Rd.

Monmouth University; 400 Cedar Avenue (Rebecca Stafford Student Center)

Neptune Twp. Municipal building; 25 Neptune Blvd. (Library entrance)

NJ MVC/Hazlet Agency; 1374 Highway 369 (Airport Plaza)

Ocean Township Town Hall; 399 Monmouth Rd.

Red Bank Borough Municipal building; 90 Monmouth Street

Rumson Borough Hall; 80 East River Rd. (front parking lot)

Special Services Complex building; 300 Halls Mill Rd. in Freehold (side entrance)

Tinton Falls EMS building; 1 Volunteer Way

Township of Upper Freehold Municipal building; 314 Route 539

Wall Township Municipal building; 2700 Allaire Rd.

West Long Branch Community Center; 116 Locust Avenue

Ocean County secure ballot drop box locations

All locations are open 24 hours a day and voters may deliver their ballots at a location anytime until 8 p.m. on June 4.

Barnegat Ocean County Library; 112 Burr St (by the entrance)

Beachwood Ocean County Library; 126 Beachwood Blvd (by the entrance)

Berkeley/Bayville section Ocean County Library; 30 Station Rd (by the entrance)

Brick Ocean County Library; 301 Chambers Bridge Rd (by the entrance)

Jackson Ocean County Library; 2 Jackson Dr (by the entrance)

Lacey Ocean County Library; 10 E Lacey Rd (by the entrance)

Lakewood OC Northern Resource Center; 225 4th St (by the entrance)

Lavallette Upper Shores Library; 112 Jersey City Ave (by the entrance)

Little Egg Harbor Ocean County Library; 290 Mathistown Rd (by the entrance)

OC Southern Resource Centern179 South Main St; (by the entrance)

Manchester Ocean County Library; 21 Colonial Dr. (by the entrance)

Manchester/Whiting Section Ocean County Library; 400 Lacey Rd. Library next to Shop&Stop (drop box outside of entrance)

Ocean Township Ocean County Library; 112 Main Street (by the entrance)

Plumsted Ocean County Library; 119 Evergreen Rd (by the entrance)

Point Borough Ocean County Library; 834 Beaver Dam Rd (Front entrance located off Beaver Dam Road)

Surf City LBI Library; 217 S Central Ave (outside of entrance)

Toms River Ocean County Library; 101 Washington St. (located outside of Mancini Room)

Toms River Ocean County Courthouse; 118 Washington St (located outside of the Clerk's Office)

Toms River OC Parking Garage Madison Ave (Drop box 3rd floor of the parking garage)

Toms River PIC Building; 1959 U.S. 9 (located by the entrance)

