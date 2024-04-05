New Jersey earthquake felt in Pennsylvania
A 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey was felt in Pennsylvania on Friday morning.
On Friday a 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the Northeast. Here are three important things to do during an earthquake, according to experts.
