Public holiday declared for King Charles visit

The States of Jersey has declared Monday 15 July a public holiday on the island, to allow people to celebrate the visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The States agreed with chief minister Lyndon Farnham, who said it was a "rare and historic" occasion.

The minister said it would cost taxpayers about £700,000 in wages, for people to cover civil servants who took the day off.

It will be the first time a reigning monarch has been to the island since the late Queen's visit in 2005.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to visit the island next month [BBC]

Deputy David Warr said it could also cost small businesses - who will have to pay wages to their workers.

He said: "When we ask businesses to close down for a day over and above those already allocated as bank holidays, with virtually no ability to plan, we immediately place a significant, additional, unbudgeted cost burden on our local businesses.

"I've been approached by many local businesses, who feel that this Assembly is simply not listening to them."

A public holiday has also been declared for Guernsey when the couple will visit on 16 July.

The long weekend will also see the final of the Euro 2024 football tournament.

Follow BBC Jersey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related internet links