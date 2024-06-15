New Jersey couple just sitting in their backyard when massive object falls from sky 'out of nowhere'

The roof of a New Jersey home was severely damaged in a chilling incident when a large chunk of ice fell from above on Wednesday.

Paul and Sabrina Gomez were sitting in the backyard of their Patterson home at around 9:30 p.m. when the projectile came out of nowhere and left a gaping hole in the roof, the New York Post reported. The couple were seated at a table less than 12 feet from the impacted area.

"Out of nowhere you just hear a hollow sound coming down and honestly we didn’t think anything of it and then you just hear a big DOOOOSH!" Sabrina Gomez told News 12 New Jersey.

The family rushed to the front of their house, where they took a video of pieces of ice spread out all over the driveway. The home sits directly underneath several flight paths, according to the news outlet.

"When we look up, it’s basically like a plane flying by," said Sabrina Gomez.

The couple has filed a claim with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to investigate. They believe the ice fell from a plane passing overhead.

The FAA told Fox News Digital that: "Generally speaking, we investigate reports that we receive about incidents such as this."

The chilling incident comes nearly a year after a chunk of ice weighing between 15 and 20 pounds struck a Massachusetts home, according to the Associated Press.

Jeff Ilg said he and his wife, Amelia Rainville, suspect the ice fell off an airplane traveling to Boston Logan International Airport. The ice chunk, which Ilg said was initially estimated to be 15 to 20 pounds and hit their home in Shirley, 50 miles west of Boston.

"We heard an explosion, basically," he said. "The loudest pop, bang I’ve ever heard."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.





