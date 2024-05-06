New Jersey construction worker dead in ‘large hole’

A New Jersey construction worker died in a large hole Monday morning where it’s believed his crew was installing a storm drain behind a commercial building.

“Early reports indicate that the workers were attempting to install a storm drain in the rear of the business using an excavator,” the Kenilworth Police Department posted on Facebook.

Law enforcement officers said they got a call around 9 a.m. claiming a construction worker was “trapped in a large hole.”

News12 said the workers was entombed in mud and concrete.

“It was one emergency vehicle after another,” a local resident told that outlet.

Life saving measures were unsuccessful.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead on the scene.The Occupational Safety and Health Administration immediately began an investigation into the safety of the work site, according to police. It’s unclear how far the victim fell.

Kenilworth, N.J. is roughly 20 miles west of lower Manhattan in Union County.