New Jersey Click It or Ticket campaign: Buckle up or get fined

Headed out this holiday weekend? Buckle up.

The National Click it or Ticket campaign runs through June 2 and if you're riding in a car, you need to be strapped in.

If you're in the back seat, what do we recommend you do? We recommend you also buckle up or face a ticket.

While it's not a primary offense for not wearing a seatbelt in the backseat, meaning you can only get issued a ticket if you were pulled over for another offense, not wearing a seatbelt in the front seat is a primary offense. You can be pulled over just for that.

▶▶ What six points of ID you need to get driver's license, permit, ID card in New Jersey

“Seat belts save thousands of lives every year, but far too many motorists are still not buckling up, especially at night when the risk of getting in a crash is even greater,” said Division of Highway Traffic Safety Acting Director Gary Poedubicky. “We want to make this the safest summer possible. Buckling up is not optional; it’s the difference between life and death in a crash. That’s why we’re out here enforcing the law.”

What is the penalty for no seat belt?

In New Jersey, the fine for not wearing a seat belt is $46 for a first offense. It's not a moving violation, so no points are issued.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Click It or Ticket 2024: NJ police ramp up enforcement through June 2