Jersey City police investigating allegation that teacher yanked out 5-year-old's hair
Aaquilah Perez is speaking out because she says she doesn't want what happened to her child to happen to anyone else.
Aaquilah Perez is speaking out because she says she doesn't want what happened to her child to happen to anyone else.
Four states — Connecticut, New York, Wisconsin and Rhode Island — are holding presidential nominating contests on Tuesday.
Also on our cheat sheet: an allergy-busting air purifier and safety-certified eclipse glasses that'll arrive in time.
The HP Spectre x360 14 has everything you’d want in a 14-inch convertible notebook. It’s fast, features a gorgeous screen and can rotate to suit your needs.
Shark's AI Robot Vacuum and Mop is on sale for $270 — a 44 percent discount. The robovac is on sale alongside other Shark devices.
A few years ago, Darren Shimkus, ex-president of Udemy, had a conversation with Dennis Yang about skills building. Shimkus was of the belief that building skills in the corporate sector was a difficult, but not intractable, challenge -- one that could perhaps be solved with the right technology. "At Udemy, Yang and I solved the 'access' problem to learning -- anyone at any company can find great video content on the skills they want to pick up," Shimkus told TechCrunch.
The stories you need to start your day: Florida’s 6-week abortion ban, NCAA women’s Final Four and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Telegram users will get access to the app's new business features for free -- if they have a paid Premium account.
Jon Stewart hosted FTC chair Lina Khan on his weekly Daily Show segment yesterday, but Stewart's own revelations were just as interesting as Khan's.
The unemployment rate is ticking up in states across the country but economists argue this might not be a sign of a looming recession.
The Parler app made headlines in 2021 for its alleged role in helping organize the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Can "Parler 3.0" escape its reputation, or will it continue to host the same extremist audience as before?
The Florida Supreme Court on Monday issued a pair of key decisions in the fight over abortion rights. The first allows a six-week abortion ban to soon take effect in the Sunshine State, while the other would allow voters in November to weigh in on a ballot initiative that would abortion expand access. Here's what else to know.
I shop for a living and I'm lusting after these new Nordstrom finds from Tory Burch, Spanx, Supergoop!, Nike and Madewell.
Score the comfy lounge pants loved by more than 35,000 Amazon reviewers for over 40% off.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap the first weekend of action in the 2024 season including Juan Soto making an impact on the Yankees, Rhys Hoskins and the Mets getting into it and Michael Harris beefing with Phillies fans.
Essentially, the higher your car insurance deductible is, the lower your monthly (or yearly) premium since you’re less likely to use your policy.
“I love that people like Post Malone and Beyoncé and Jelly Roll ... are artists first and foremost. They kind of weave in and out of different genres of music, and I think that's really cool," she told Yahoo Entertainment.
Mercury in retrograde — associated with causing issues with communication or relationships — starts April 1.
Nissan and Mitsubishi are reportedly working on a 1-ton pickup for the North American market, with EV and/or PHEV powertrains for each brand to sell.
Scores bargains on top brands like Apple, Samsung, iRobot and more.
YouTubers put Tesla's aero claims to the test, and found that the automaker wasn't far off with its numbers.