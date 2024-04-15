Jersey City man gets 15 years in prison for assault at Fairleigh Dickinson

A Jersey City man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping and the sexual assault of a young woman in her Fairleigh Dickinson University dorm room was sentenced on Friday to 15 years in prison.

Jayshawn Moore was sentenced by Morris County Superior Court Judge Stephen Taylor after he entered his guilty plea in October.

During his plea hearing, Moore admitted that in April 2023, he waited for his girlfriend in her dorm room for a "substantial amount of time" before she returned. They had been having relationship problems and he was let into the Florham Park campus dorm by other students leaving the building.

He said when she came back to the dorm, they went into the room and continued to fight and he physically prevented her from leaving the room. Moore said he kept her in the room for several hours against her will, intimidated her and sexually assaulted her.

Moore is required to serve 85% of his sentence under the No Early Release Act and he will be required to register under Megan's Law. He cannot have contact with the victim and he will be subject to parole supervision for life.

