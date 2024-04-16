Jersey Cash 5 $100,000 jackpot won on Sunday. See where ticket was sold

A lottery player in Hunterdon County won a $100,000 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Sunday.

The winning ticket sold at Quick Chek on Route 22 in Whitehouse Station matched all five white balls to win the jackpot, the New Jersey Lottery announced Monday.

The Jersey Cash 5 numbers drawn on Sunday, April 14 were: 10, 15, 26, 31 and 43 with XTRA: 04.

Quick Chek will get a $2,000 bonus check for selling the ticket.

"Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner; we’re already looking forward to awarding another jackpot prize!” said New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Jersey Cash 5 $100,000 jackpot won on Sunday. Here's where