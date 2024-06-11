New Jersey attorney general reviewing Trump liquor licenses in wake of New York conviction

The New Jersey attorney general's office is investigating the eligibility of the liquor licenses of three Trump-owned golf courses in the state following former President Donald Trump's conviction on felony charges in New York, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The three properties under review by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin and the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control, which is a part of the AG's office, include Bedminster, Pine Hill and Colts Neck.

"ABC is reviewing the impact of President Trump’s conviction on the above referenced licenses, and declines further comment at this time," a spokesperson for the agency said.

New Jersey law states that, “No license of any class shall be issued to any person under the age of 18 years or to any person who has been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude.”

The ABC handbook defines that as "a serious crime from the viewpoint of society in general and usually contains elements of dishonesty, fraud or depravity."

Trump was convicted last month of 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to a porn star during the final weeks of the 2016 presidential election. Trump maintains he hasn't done anything wrong and expected file an appeal after his July 11 sentencing.

In a statement the Trump Organization said there's nothing to review because the liquor license is not his.

"President Trump is not the holder of any liquor license in New Jersey, and he is not an officer or director of any entity that holds a liquor license in New Jersey — or anywhere in the United States for that matter. Any review of our liquor licenses will confirm this," the statement said, before referring to the golf courses as "some of the most iconic properties in the world."

