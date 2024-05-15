Jerry’s Sno Cones original location closes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The original Jerry’s Sno Cones and Burger Shack located on Wells Station Road has officially closed after over 55 years of business.

The owner of Jerry’s Sno Cones, David Acklin, released a statement on Wednesday regarding the closing.

“It is with a heavy heart that my daughter and I have closed only the original Jerry’s location in Berclair/Nutbush. Our Cordova location is open. We would like to thank the Berclair/Nutbush neighborhood for hosting Jerry’s Snow Cones for the past 55 plus years!

What a nice, wild ride it’s been! Come make some memories at Jerry’s Cordova! The little place with the big taste! We are grateful for the past memories and are looking forward to new family memories at our Cordova location!”

Acklin also mentioned that there will soon be a vote for a new location. Their other location at 1601 Bonnie Lane in Cordova remains open.

Jerry’s is known for its “Supreme,” a snow cone topped with ice cream. The restaurant has close to 75 flavors of snow cones, and also makes burgers, pretzels and funnel cakes.

According to Jerry’s website, the Wells Station location was originally a Sinclair gas station, until a couple in the late 1960s bought it and turned it into a car wash and snow cone stand, naming it Jerry’s Sno Cones.

The neighborhood spot began to gain fame when it was used as a location in the 1989 film “Great Balls of Fire.”

