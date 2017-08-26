Jerry Kelly, David McKenzie share Boeing Classic lead

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) — Jerry Kelly and David McKenzie shot 7-under 65 on Friday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Boeing Classic.

Kelly had eight birdies and a bogey at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge. The three-time PGA Tour winner is making his 13th senior start after turning 50 in November.

McKenzie, from Australia, eagled the par-5 eighth — his 17th hole — to join Kelly atop the leaderboard.

Marco Dawson and Duffy Waldorf were a stroke back.

Dawson had seven straight birdies, falling a hole short of the tour record. Playing the back nine first, he birdied Nos. 14-2. He had a double bogey on the par-4 fourth and birdied the eighth.

Waldforf had five birdies and a bogey on the final seven holes.

Stephen Ames and Scott Parel shot 67, and Vijay Singh was at 68 along with Bob Estes, Rocco Mediate, David Frost and Jerry Smith.

Defending champion Bernhard Langer had a 70, and Scott McCarron shot 71. Langer also won the 2010 event. He has a tour-high four victories this year, winning three of the tour's five major championships. McCarron won the Dick's Sporting Goods Open on Sunday in New York for his third victory of the year.

Local favorite Fred Couples opened with a 72.