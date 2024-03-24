Jerry Hayes reflects on career at WHNT as he gets ready to retire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — On March 27, Jerry Hayes will celebrate 45 years of working at WHNT. After his final newscast that night, he will step from behind the desk, take off his mic and call it a career.

Hayes joined fellow longtime WHNT anchor, Steve Johnson, on Leadership Perspectives to reflect on his lengthy career. Their conversation includes a lot of memories, laughter and how much the news industry has changed throughout his career.

Jerry tells us about the highlights of his career, the story of covering Barrack Obama’s inauguration and his relationship with the band Alabama.

To view the entire episode of Leadership Perspectives, click the video player above.

