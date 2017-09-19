Jerry Brown: 'Troglodyte' Trump Supporters 'Dwell In Deep, Dark Caves'

California Gov. Jerry Brown compared President Donald Trump and his supporters who deny climate change to ancient cave-people.

“They’re both kind of very similar,” the 79-year-old Democrat said Monday in New York, according to Politico. “You should check out the derivation of ‘Trump-ite’ and ‘troglodyte,’ because they both refer to people who dwell in deep, dark caves.”

He also called Trump “stupid and dangerous and silly.”

“I mean, come on, really, calling the North Korean dictator ’Rocket Man’?” he said, referring to a tweet Trump sent Sunday.

Brown was in New York for Climate Week NYC, held as world leaders arrive in the city for the United Nations General Assembly.

Since the election of Trump, who has called climate change an “expensive hoax” that was “created by and for the Chinese,” Brown has become a leading voice in the fight against global warming.

“We’ve got the scientists, we’ve got the lawyers and we’re ready to fight. We’re ready to defend,” Brown vowed last year after the presidential election. “If Trump turns off the satellites, California will launch its own damn satellite.”