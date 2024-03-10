Jerome Poole sentenced to life for 2023 murder of Crystal Nye

Twelve jurors reached a unanimous conclusion in December after observing two days of evidence and testimony: Jerome Poole strangled Crystal Dye to death and inflicted other bodily injuries.

On Friday, a year after committing the brutal March 7, 2023 crime against the woman with whom he had a casual relationship, the 60-year-old Springfield man was handed a stiff punishment.

Greene County Judge Kaiti Greenwade sentenced Poole to life in prison for his second-degree murder conviction, echoing the request of Greene County assistant prosecutor Emily Shook.

"His failure to take accountability combined with his felony history indicates he won't make changes," Shook said in court Friday. "He is unlikely to become different from the person who strangled and killed Crystal Nye. No matter what the system does, or what the community does, Jerome Poole is who Jerome Poole is."

Despite the overwhelming evidence against Poole, jury conviction and subsequent life sentence, Poole continued to declare is innocence. He said his lawyer, Carol Palmer, did not present adequate evidence in the discovery phase of the trial he believed would lead to an exoneration.

Greene County assistant prosecutor Emily Shook, seen in this 2022 trial photo, requested a life sentence on Friday for Jerome Poole.

"There were no facts given to the jury that would prove my innocence," Poole said when asked if he believed he was given adequate counsel from his defense attorney.

Prosecutors said Poole has claimed in letters that police officers were responsible for the death of Dye, 41, planted a hair from a hairbrush to the crime scene, and had purposely turned off their body cameras. Shook also said he blamed first responders for strangling the woman.

Poole said on Friday that his lawyers urged him not testify during last year's jury trial, and taking that approach led to his conviction.

Greenwade reminded Poole that she asked him before the start of last year's trial if his decision to not testify came from an outside influence, when he said he made the decision on his own.

"So you were lying to me when you were under oath?" Greenwade asked.

"Correct, your honor," Poole replied shortly before leaving the courtroom and being sent to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

What is Poole accused of?

Jerome Poole

Around 3:30 a.m. on March 7, 2023, Poole called 911 after finding Dye, a woman he said went by different names in the few months he knew her, unresponsive at his West Springfield home at the 200 block of South Clifton.

Poole told police he thought she was asleep before realizing something was awry, and that he attempted CPR. Fifteen minutes before she was found unconscious, Poole said, she was doing dishes while the two talked.

Dye, who died at the scene, was found to have abrasions, cuts and bruises on her body and clumps of what appeared to be her own hair in her hand. An autopsy later revealed she had injuries consistent with strangulation along with rib fractures.

Investigators put together enough evidence for prosecutors to charge Poole with the death of the woman, who had been homeless and struggled with substance abuse.

Shook said when EMT and police came to his residence the night Nye died, that he appeared indifferent about the situation and was casually scrolling through his phone.

“He didn’t think anyone would look carefully at Crystal Dye’s death,” Shook said.

Family, friends speak

Dye's teenage daughter, Chassity, said she was estranged from her mother at the time of her death, but had previously held out hope that things would get bet better once she turned 18 and began her adult life.

Chassity was present for Friday's sentencing hearing. She wrote a letter that Shook read to the courtroom to help illustrate the grief Poole had caused, and how her mother's death had led Chassity to bouts of deep depression.

Crystal Dye in a 2016 social media photo.

"I know that mother made choices to make us not have a relationship, however Mr. Poole's actions caused that to never be possible," Chassity said in her statement. "My mom will not make my graduation, make my wedding, never get to meet my future spouse or her future grandchildren. My little sister will never have a relationship with her mom, and my older brother will never get to have have a relationship with his mom."

Poole's attorney, Palmer, recommended a 10-year sentence for the killing of Dye, noting his age, what she said was an honorary discharge from the U.S. military, and that he has children with whom he very involved.

One character witness spoke on Poole's behalf Friday, Sang Bealer, owner of a home renovation business that had employed Poole roughly a year before he was arrested. In a brief statement, the woman described Pool as dependable and a "good guy who took orders with no problem."

In his sentencing assessment report, prosecutors said Poole had previous convictions of domestic assault, driving while intoxicated, and distribution of controlled substances.

