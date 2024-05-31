Jerome man set for exam in meth, stolen firearms case

HILLSDALE — A Jerome man arrested May 14 by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office on a felony warrant charging him with selling methamphetamine and possessing stolen firearms is tentatively scheduled for a preliminary examination hearing at 2 p.m. June 5.

William Keith Joslin, 54, stands accused of delivery/manufacture methamphetamine, two counts of receiving and concealing stolen firearms, receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle and felony firearm from an incident on March 6.

The Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office authorized an arrest warrant for Joslin on May 2 which led to his arrest May 14.

Joslin appeared in the 2B District Court on Wednesday, May 29, for a probable cause conference where his court-appointed public defender, Keith Stickley, met with the prosecutor’s office to discuss the case.

Joslin posted an $18,750 surety bond for his pretrial release and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted as charged.

