Jerome Bettis Jr. follows in father’s footsteps, commits to Notre Dame

Jerome Bettis Jr. has committed to Notre Dame, following in his father’s footsteps, NBC Sports reports.

Bettis Jr., a wide receiver, chose Notre Dame over Duke, Texas A&M and Mississippi.

The elder Bettis was selected in the first round out of Notre Dame by the Los Angeles Rams in the 1993 NFL Draft. After being traded, he spent 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

