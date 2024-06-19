Jeremy Matlow isn’t the firefighter, he lit the match

In April of 2019, business and community leaders from across the city traveled to Greenville, South Carolina. The goal? To gather intel and bring back best practices from a city that had a lot of key similarities to Tallahassee, but also featured some target goals for the capital city: a unique airport infrastructure, a strong manufacturing presence, and a thriving tourism sector.

Commissioner Jeremy Matlow, fresh off a contentious election where he won by a narrow margin, skipped the majority of the discussions on those crucial items and, in response to frustrations with his lack of participation, grandstanded on the fact that he was out “talking to people” instead of being “stuck inside all day.”

Mayor John Dailey listens as City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow asks questions about a $1.8 million appropriation for the SoMo Walls development during a meeting of the Blueprint Board of Directors on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

Matlow was elected in a nasty race that was decided as the city was currently under the shadow of an FBI corruption investigation. An investigation that would ultimately lead to Gov. Rick Scott suspending Commissioner Scott Maddox a month after the election.

The newly minted Tallahassee City Commission, complete with three freshman members (Mayor John Dailey, Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox, and Commissioner Matlow) was now faced with the immediate task of selecting a commissioner to replace Maddox and the longer-term, and more difficult, task of healing the public trust and mending a bitterly-divided community.

That trip to Greenville was one of the first opportunities to make positive steps towards healing, to show leadership, and to set the tone for what this new City Commission would look like. One of these things proved to be true for Matlow, as he set the tone for a tenure marked by bitter divisiveness and antagonism.

Since then, Matlow has been openly outspoken against the city manager, antagonistic of the city employees he oversees, critical of the religious activities of our police chief, and has reserved some of his harshest rhetoric for Tallahassee’s business community and the city commission colleagues he serves with.

Now, in 2024, our city’s most divisive politician writes about the need to “move past the divisive political rhetoric.” He positions himself as the hero who will save us from our division. One Tallahassee PC, a political funding mechanism he has long been critical of but now inexplicably stands by, is his tool of choice. He promises to use it responsibly towards “improving our town’s future.”

He must think we’re fools, that we don’t realize that the current blaze of division in Tallahassee began as a small match lit, stoked, and fanned by none other than Matlow himself.

So now the firestarter, with a new can of gasoline, is telling us to trust him to put out the fire. It’s clear, years after Greenville, that we can’t.

Jared Willis

Jared Willis, who has lived in Tallahassee since 1995, is a former board member of Grow Tallahassee, and a frequent voice on local issues. An attorney, he works as a government affairs consultant at the state level, primarily focused focused in the healthcare industry. He was Mayor John Dailey's appointee on the recent Charter Review Committee.

