Jeremy Hunt has just stuck two fingers up at pensioners

The Chancellor’s headline 2p National Insurance cut is said to be all about rewarding graft and ensuring that work pays in Tory Britain.

But in reality it is a veiled insult to the retirees who have worked hard all their lives and are now drawing income from their private pensions – and paying more tax than any previous retired generation.

The cut will save the average worker £450 and comes after National Insurance was reduced by two percentage points at the start of the new year.

Those aged 66 and over do not pay NI, and as a result they have been left empty-handed twice now following this Budget and last year’s Autumn Statement. That’s around £900 of personal taxation giveaways that pensioners have missed out on in the last six months.

The Chancellor went further on Wednesday and made it clear that the party wanted to “continue to cut” NI, suggesting pensioners will continue to miss out.

The surprise announcement that the high-income child benefit charge threshold will be raised from £50,000 to £60,000 is also another big giveaway to working families.

Pensioners of course do benefit from the Government’s sworn commitment to the triple lock that last year handed those on the new state pension an annual increase of around £1,000, and will add another £900 next month.

This would be all well and good had pensioners not been asked to pay significantly more tax at the same time.

Since the Conservatives came to power in 2010, the average income tax bill for retirees has risen by £400 and will only rise further under the deep freeze on tax thresholds, which is still due to remain in place until at least 2028.

Budgets are always about smoke and mirrors. Even with today’s NI giveaway, the UK is still on track to break the record 1948 tax burden, the Institute for Fiscal Studies says.

The Chancellor gives with one hand and takes with the other. The books always have to be balanced so there are always winners and losers.

Pensioners are the losers this time. This represents a seismic shift from the generational politics of the previous decade that saw David Cameron and George Osborne pander to Baby Boomers by promising the state pension triple lock and inheritance tax cuts.

Yet under this new Tory stealth tax regime the triple lock is becoming less and less valuable, and more and more of meaningless pledge.

This is because the personal allowance – the amount that anyone can earn without paying income tax – will stay stuck at £12,570 for another four years. The average state pension will hit £10,406 next month – consuming more than 80pc of the tax-free allowance, according to consultancy LCP.

It means any retiree who is paid anything over £180 from their private pension each month will trigger a tax bill.

By increasing the tax burden on private pensions, Mr Hunt is making it clear that anyone who has prudently saved is now fair game to pick up the bill for Britain’s wasteful public spending.

It is tantamount to theft of what has already been earned and carefully invested.

Every pensioner who has been dragged into the income tax trap also has to make arrangements with HM Revenue and Customs to cover what they owe, resulting in yet more unwelcome admin in retirement.

The Chancellor’s failure to act on inheritance tax today also leaves retirees with the burden of having to organise their estate to ensure none of it is needlessly lost to the taxman.

Some have argued that tax rates should not have fallen today, and that investing in public services should take priority. These people are welcome to make voluntary tax contributions to the Treasury.

Never mind tinkering around the edges, Mr Hunt really should have raised the personal allowance to perhaps £20,000 and raised the higher rate threshold too. Only when this is done, can we all be sure we are paying a fair rate.

Mr Hunt’s NI cuts must be welcomed as they reward work, but the omission of pensioners is punishing work done years before. Those who are enjoying a well-deserved rest from work have been ignored.

Ultimately, the Chancellor’s final act has been to leave older voters at the mercy of an inevitable Labour government that will be more than happy to sit back and watch retirees pay more tax on their hard-earned pensions.

