Jeremy Bash On What It Means When You Ask for Immunity

Jeremy Bash, who was chief counsel of the House Intelligence Committee, discusses former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn asking for immunity.

Andrea Mitchell is the NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent and regularly appears on “NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams”, “Today”, and “Meet the Press.” The program includes in-depth interviews with DC and world newsmakers and covers many international news topics.