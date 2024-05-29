Jensen Beach man's 2019 molestation charge dropped days after arrest

MARTIN COUNTY − A charge of felony child molestation against Michael Stellato in February of 2019 was dropped by prosecutors 15 days after his arrest.

Stellato, of Jensen Beach, was accused of inappropriately touching a 5-year-old child while she slept. The state declined to prosecute the case, according to court records..

At the time, Stellato was going through a divorce, according to court records.

"Although domestic violence and child abuse were alleged by the wife, another court found no evidence whatsoever that it had occurred," according to the divorce order from Judge Robert Pegg.

Pegg concluded in the divorce order that Stellato’s ex-wife made false accusations against him during the divorce litigation and she perjured herself in court, which resulted in her being held in contempt of court, according to their “amended final judgment of dissolution of marriage” signed by Pegg on Oct. 9, 2022.

