Jenny Mollen Posts 'Chic' Postpartum Photo, And Moms Are Loving It

Actress and author Jenny Mollen recently gave birth to her second child with actor Jason Biggs, and their fans are loving her refreshingly honest take on postpartum life.

On Friday, Mollen posted a photo on Instagram that shows her bandaged up after having a C-section to welcome her son Lazlo.

“Post op chic,” she captioned the photo.

In the comments, several moms thanked Mollen for showing a “real” side of postpartum life and wished her a swift recovery. Many showed their appreciation for the mesh underwear they also wore after having kids, and others shared short versions of their birth experience.

Mollen and Biggs welcomed their first son, Sid, in 2014 by also documenting the experience on social media. The comedy couple met in 2007.

Since becoming a mother, Mollen has been known to add her funny takes to her life with kids. In an interview with Scary Mommy, the comedian offered some advice for new moms.

“Don’t beat yourself up for not being ‘perfect,’” she said. “Ask for an epidural! Breastfeed as long or as little as you want. Drop out of your Mommy and Me class if everyone in your class sucks. Cut your hair. Get back in the gym. Buy something cute, and don’t forget to pet your dog.”