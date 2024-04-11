Jenny and Jordan Plaster named Family of the Year by UWWA's Alexis deTocqueville Society

For their philanthropy and community service, Jenny and Jordan Plaster have been named Family of the Year by the United Way of West Alabama’s Alexis de Tocqueville Society.

The Plasters formed a lifelong partnership following an encounter at a Tuscaloosa holiday party, finding in each other someone of shared values. With their son Harry, they got involved with community activities including coach and keeping stats for Little League teams, and spreading their spirit of giving to other local organizations.

Working with hearing loss, Jordan, who is employed as a financial adviser, found help through organizations such as Easterseals West Alabama; the Plasters paid back that assistance by working on numerous initiatives, from arranging through Rotary Club to provide Honor Flights for U.S. war veterans, to leading UWWA's annual fundraising campaign, which with their guidance hit the $4 million mark for the first time. Jenny also dedicates philanthropic energies to animal welfare causes.

Jenny and Jordan Plaster, pictured with grandson Harry, have been named Family of the Year by the United Way of West Alabama’s Alexis de Tocqueville Society.

“Jenny and Jordan Plaster set the standard as community leaders and philanthropists,” said Jackie Wuska, UWWA president and CEO, in a written release.

“Their tireless dedication to improving the lives of others is a remarkable example for all of us. We are honored to recognize their outstanding contributions with the Family of the Year award.”

The UWWA's ADT includes an elite group of philanthropic individuals who support and raise awareness of the importance of the United Way and its 26 member agencies. The group was named for 19th century French diplomat Alexis de Tocqueville, who wrote admiringly about the spirit of voluntary association and efforts for the common good in the U.S.

In addition to choosing a Family of the Year, the ADT hosts a spring social, including young leaders, and holds the Babe Ruth McAbee Steak and Lobster feast in fall. The ADT's work aids 13,000 local children through United Way's Success By 6, JumpStart programs, and participation in Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

Jordan Plaster leads an Honor Flight for Vietnam Veterans to Washington, D.C. Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Plaster stands with veterans as they are met by then-Alabama U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.

The Plasters will be honored at an April 17 Family of the Year Celebration, at the University of Alabama's new Randall Welcome Center.

A number of other UWWA annual activities are rolling up this month, including:

Death by Chocolate on April 18, which raises money for the Family Counseling Service

Hospice of West Alabama's 5K run/walk April 20

The Tuscaloosa Walk for Autism and West Alabama Food and Wine Festival, both April 21

The Mal Moore Memorial Tournament on April 26 at North River Golf Club

The Reeling in Hope Fishing Tournament for Easterseals April 27.

Those wishing to learn more, or get involved, can contact Nick Baldelli-Boggs at 205-345-6640, or by email to nick@uwwa.org.

Reach Mark Hughes Cobb at mark.cobb@tuscaloosanews.com.

