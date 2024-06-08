Jennings leaders respond to deadly shooting with urgent meeting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — In an impromptu meeting following a deadly shooting in the 2600 block of Shannon Avenue in Jennings, several area leaders spoke at Jennings City Hall late last night around 10 p.m.. They discussed the shooting that happened around 5 p.m. on June 7, which resulted in one man’s death and left four other men injured.

Jennings Mayor Gary Johnson stressed that guns are not the answer. Police have stated that the investigation is ongoing.

Sen. Hawley blasts Speaker Johnson after RECA expires

State Senator Angela Mosley is hosting a town hall meeting to discuss solutions for stopping the violence. The event will be held on June 20th at Westside Missionary Baptist Church at 6 p.m.

