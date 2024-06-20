Jennifer McCormick taps Terry Goodin as running mate, despite conservative voting history

Indiana Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jennifer McCormick has endorsed Terry Goodin, a former state representative from southern Indiana who has represented a dwindling conservative wing of the Indiana Democratic Party, as her running mate in the fall.

At a news conference Thursday, Goodin pitched a focus on helping small towns, improving education outcomes and access to union jobs, and restoring access to reproductive freedoms for women.

On that last point, Goodin addressed head on the criticisms lobbed at him on social media among other Democrats as he emerged as McCormick’s choice. Goodin has previously described himself as "pro-life," and voted for a ban on same sex marriage in 2011.

But Thursday, he called the Dobbs decision an “all out assault” on women’s freedoms and said explicitly he believes women have the right to choose.

And he addressed that 2011 vote, calling it “wrong and misguided.”

“At that time I did not realize with that vote, I had totally dehumanized, demeaned and hurt thousands of Hoosiers," Goodin said. "I am person enough to stand here I am sorry I caused that hurt.”

“Love is love, and if two people want to affirm that love with marriage, they should have the right to do so in the great state of Indiana.”

Delegates will have to officially vote on the nomination at the state party's convention next month, but typically they respect the wishes of the gubernatorial candidate.

Goodin served 20 years in the Indiana House, representing rural District 66 near Louisville and briefly serving a stint as House Minority Leader starting in 2017. He lost the 2020 general election to Republican Zach Payne.

Goodin also served as superintendent at Crothersville Community Schools for 24 years. These days, he's the state director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development branch.

McCormick, a former Republican herself, faces Republican Sen. Mike Braun and Libertarian Donald Rainwater on the November ballot.

