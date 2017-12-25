Jennifer Lawrence Spent Her Christmas Eve with Children's Hospital Patients

"Thank you, Jennifer! You sure do bring a smile to us all!"

Jennifer Lawrence spent her Christmas Eve spreading holiday cheer to patients at Norton Children’s Hospital, in her hometown of Louisville, Ky.

The hospital posted photos of the movie star posing with hospital patients and staff on Sunday, writing that the visit has “become a tradition for Lawrence each Christmas.”

“Thank you, Jennifer! You sure do bring a smile to us all!” the hospital added.

Lawrence has paid Norton an annual holiday visit for at least the last five years, according to ABC News. Last year, she gave the hospital $2 million to create the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, which, according to a 2016 release from the hospital, offers private rooms for children recuperating from open heart surgery.