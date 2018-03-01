Jennifer Lawrence Reveals The One Movie Role She's Still 'Devastated' She Lost

Jennifer Lawrence has a blockbuster franchise, an Oscar win and countless other film awards under her belt. But there’s one role the 27-year-old A-list actress is still “devastated” she didn’t get.

“Emma Stone and I actually had this conversation once because we used to always audition for the same thing, which now seems silly because our careers are so different,” Lawrence said on Howard Stern’s radio show Wednesday.

“But the one thing that really killed me, like the only time I’ve ever been truly devastated by losing an audition ― ’cause most of the time you’re like, ‘Ah, wasn’t meant to be, move on, what can you do?’ ― was Tim Burton’s ‘Alice in Wonderland,’” she told Stern.

Lawrence lost that part to actress Mia Wasikowska, who she admitted was “perfect and amazing” for the movie. She also revealed that Stone once got a role she was “dying for,” but didn’t mention what it was (though Lawrence told The Hollywood Reporter last year that she wanted Stone’s part in “Easy A.”).

During her conversation with Stern, the “Red Sparrow” actresses also revealed that she auditioned for “Twilight,” but the odds weren’t in her favor at the time (like they later were for Katniss Everdeen).

“I didn’t really know what it was,” she said, laughing. “When you audition when you’re like a run-of-the-mill actor ― you know we’re all auditioning for all sorts of things ― you just get like five pages and they’re like, ‘Act monkey.’ When it came out, I was like, ‘Hot damn! Whoa!’”

The actress said she wasn’t jealous she didn’t land the “Twilight” part.

If she did, the “Hunger Games” series would be entirely different, as would Lawrence’s life. That’s the role that changed the actresses’ career trajectory forever, and inspired her to speak up about the pay disparity between men and women in Hollywood.

“I knew it was gonna be a life-changer,” Lawrence told Stern. “I knew.”

Listen to more of Lawrence’s interview with Stern below: